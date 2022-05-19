Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTRS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

