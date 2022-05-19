Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,841. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

