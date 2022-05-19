Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post $359.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.90 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $347.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

CBSH stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. 392,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,868. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $75.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,048,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,870,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

