Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to post $40.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.52 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $56.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $160.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.22 million to $166.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.10 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

FSP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 607,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,227. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

