Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Photronics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,781 shares of company stock worth $476,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $951.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

