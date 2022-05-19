Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

