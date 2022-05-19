Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. WM Technology posted sales of $46.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $259.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $338.56 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $350.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of MAPS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 1,009,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,734. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WM Technology by 511.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WM Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

