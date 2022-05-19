Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.