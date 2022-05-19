Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $38.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.24 million, with estimates ranging from $53.59 million to $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 798,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,470. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 43.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

