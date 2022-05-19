Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.48 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) to announce $498.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.40 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $434.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 2,673,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,616. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $358,231.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.