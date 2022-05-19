Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.48 Million

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to announce $498.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.40 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $434.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 2,673,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,616. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $358,231.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

