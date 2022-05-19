Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $272,418,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

