Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 5,199,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,655. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

