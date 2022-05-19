Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $17,935,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

