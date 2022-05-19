Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.72). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 5,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,958. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

