Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.43. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,522,450 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

