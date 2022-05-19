Zacks Investment Research Lowers Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Samsonite International alerts:

SMSEY stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Samsonite International has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International (Get Rating)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.