Zacks Investment Research Lowers Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “
SMSEY stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Samsonite International has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.
About Samsonite International (Get Rating)
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
