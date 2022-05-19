Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of WB opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

