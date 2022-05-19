Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to Buy

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

