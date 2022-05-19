Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $130,320.66 and approximately $206.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

