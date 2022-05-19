Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00353108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00069518 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

