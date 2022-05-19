Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 30,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,669. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $449,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,810 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

