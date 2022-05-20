-$0.04 EPS Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Brickell Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 8,066,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

