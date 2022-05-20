-$0.06 EPS Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

In related news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,076 shares of company stock worth $890,004. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

