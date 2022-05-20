-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 764,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tilray by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 11.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tilray by 24.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

