$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,242,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

