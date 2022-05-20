-$0.37 EPS Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 301,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,722. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

