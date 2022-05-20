-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 9,334,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

