$0.85 EPS Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of VSCO traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

