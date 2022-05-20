$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. 61,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,841. The stock has a market cap of $804.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $60.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

