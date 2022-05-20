$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 302,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

