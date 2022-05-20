$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.