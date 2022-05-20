$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.