$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Paychex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Paychex by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

