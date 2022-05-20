$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. 31,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

