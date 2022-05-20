$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

