$18.87 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will announce $18.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.07 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $78.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $81.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 1,641,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,616. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

