1,863 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.71. 67,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
