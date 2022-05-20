$195.07 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $195.20 million. Calix reported sales of $168.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $780.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.90 million to $785.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $873.81 million, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $880.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 623,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,573. Calix has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

