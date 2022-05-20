$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.