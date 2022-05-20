$20.51 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to announce $20.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.21 million and the highest is $22.71 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $31.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $84.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 249,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,182. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $388.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.