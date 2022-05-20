$201.50 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report $201.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the highest is $209.07 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $821.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $830.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olaplex.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.
In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OLPX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 161,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
