$212.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will announce $212.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.57 million and the lowest is $211.60 million. Invacare posted sales of $225.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $860.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $862.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $894.58 million, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $908.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Invacare has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

