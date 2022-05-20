$219.37 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report $219.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.20 million and the lowest is $217.42 million. Kadant posted sales of $195.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $899.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.78 million to $904.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $951.38 million, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $965.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $99,613,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. 32,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 1-year low of $164.81 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

