2,256 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

