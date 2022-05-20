22,759 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. 368,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,327. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

