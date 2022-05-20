23,603 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 675,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

IRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

