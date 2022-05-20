$255.39 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to announce $255.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. 2U posted sales of $237.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

TWOU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

