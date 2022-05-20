27,324 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.37. 676,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,120. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

