2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.61.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $850.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.