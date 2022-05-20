$31.23 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post $31.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.84 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $129.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $130.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $164.67 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $167.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 66.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

SILK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 413,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

