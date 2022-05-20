3,555 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

